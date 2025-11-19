Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Nomination deadline fast-approaching for Donegal Sports Star Awards

The Donegal Sports Star committee wishes to issue a reminder that next Friday, 28th November, is the deadline for submitting nominations for the 2025 Donegal Sports Star Awards.

Nominations should be emailed to info@donegalsportsstarawards.ie.

Please include a brief summary of achievements along with photos and any video footage.

It has been another brilliant year across the county in a wide variety of sports, between individual, team, and club successes.

The Committee was delighted to have Danea Herron, the first female Overall winner in 1985 join them for a nominations promotional event.

Chairperson of the committee, Grace Boyle said Danea Herron was an outstanding athlete enjoying success at national level and representing Ireland at international events.

The Donegal Town native, who competed with Finn Valley AC is still active at a high level taking part in last month’s European Masters Championships in Madeira, Portugal.

Ms Boyle is stressing the importance of having this year’s achievements acknowledged by being included among the list of nominees for the 50th Donegal Sports Star Awards, which take place on Friday 30th January in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

The sporting successes must have taken place during the calendar year 2025.

Once again Donegal County Council is the exclusive sponsor and the Local Authority has been involved with the Donegal Sports Star Awards since the late 1970s, when they started sponsoring the school categories.

