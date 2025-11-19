Nominations confirmed for Donegal GAA Convention

The positions of Donegal GAA Chairperson, Secretary and Treasurer will all remain uncontested at the 2025 Donegal GAA Convention which will take place next month. The confirmed nominations are as follows:
Chairperson: Mary Coughlan
Secretary:
Mary Kelly
Treasurer:
Grace Boyle
Vice Chairperson:
David McLoone
Frankie Doherty
Assistant Secretary:
Darren Collins
Michelle McKenna
Sharon McGinty
Assistant Treasurer:
Brendan Kelly
Kieran Gallagher
Michelle McKenna
Coaching Officer:
Damian Diver
Irish and Cultural Officer:
Conor Ó Gallachóir
Communications Officer:
Sinéad Breen
Hurling Officer:
Cormac Hartnett
Ulster Council Officers (2):
Andy Doherty
Frankie Doherty
Conor McDermott
William Doogan
Central Council Officer:
Fergus Mc Gee
Delegate to Ulster Convention (1):
Edward Molloy
Brendan Kelly
Delegate to National Congress (1):
Edward Molloy