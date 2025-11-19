Police vehicle rammed in County Derry

Police say two officers were injured and a man arrested after a police vehicle was rammed in the Maghera area last night Tuesday 18 November.

At around 10.20pm, police received a report of a van speeding and swerving dangerously on the Glenshane Pass. Upon police arrival the van was noted to be travelling on the wrong side of the carriageway, towards oncoming traffic.

The 18 year old male driver then deliberately drove the van at the police vehicle, ramming it and injuring the officers.

Police were still able to bring the van to a tactical stop and arrest the driver, who had attempted to flee the scene on foot.

He was subsequently questioned on suspicion of offences including driving with excess alcohol, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and possession of class B controlled drug and will return for further questioning at a later date.