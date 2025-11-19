Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Police vehicle rammed in County Derry

Police say two officers were injured and a man arrested after a police vehicle was rammed in the Maghera area last night Tuesday 18 November.

At around 10.20pm,  police received a report of a van speeding and swerving dangerously on the Glenshane Pass. Upon police arrival the van was noted to be travelling on the wrong side of the carriageway, towards oncoming traffic.

The 18 year old male driver then deliberately drove the van at the police vehicle, ramming it and injuring the officers.

Police were still able to bring the van to a tactical stop and arrest the driver, who had attempted to flee the scene on foot.

He was subsequently questioned on suspicion of offences including driving with excess alcohol, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and possession of class B controlled drug and will return for further questioning at a later date.

Top Stories

BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters – Ep 271: Ballybofey & Stranorlar Business Chamber on the up – plus Awaken Angels and investing in women-led firms

19 November 2025
Cork Courthouse
News

Man charged with murdering his mother and killing his father in Cork

19 November 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, and Obituaries on Wednesday November 19th

19 November 2025
psni logo
News

Strabane PSNI investigate burglary on Orchard Road

19 November 2025
Advertisement

