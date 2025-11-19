Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Uisce Eireann undertaking mains rehabilitation works in Killybegs

Uisce Eireann says mains rehabilitation works in Killybegs may cause supply disruptions to Fintra Bay and surrounding areas today.

Works are scheduled to take place from 10 o’clock this morning until 4 o’clock this afternoon.

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Two men in PSNI custody in connection with the attack on DCI John Caldwell

19 November 2025
seed
News

McGowan welcomes progress on SEED project in Ballybofey

19 November 2025
cold ice snow weather
News, Top Stories

Status yellow snow and ice warning in place for Donegal

19 November 2025
Future 3
News, Top Stories

Event to highlight planned investment in Letterkenny taking place today

19 November 2025
