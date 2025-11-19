Uisce Eireann undertaking mains rehabilitation works in Killybegs

Uisce Eireann says mains rehabilitation works in Killybegs may cause supply disruptions to Fintra Bay and surrounding areas today.
Works are scheduled to take place from 10 o’clock this morning until 4 o’clock this afternoon.
