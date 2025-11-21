Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal Sports Partnership Launches 2025 Funding Opportunities

Donegal Sports Partnership (DSP) is pleased to confirm that the 2025 Funding Opportunities, consisting of three key strands, was officially launched today by Minister of State at the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport and Donegal T.D., Charlie McConalogue, alongside Declan Boyle, CEO of Donegal Sports Partnership at the FIT 4 Life training session with Letterkenny Athletic Club taking place in the Aura Leisure Centre.

Minister McConalogue emphasised the importance of continued investment in local sport across Donegal.

He highlighted that the objective of the fund is to get more people involved in sport at local levels, noting the wide-reaching social, physical, and community benefits that increased participation can bring.

The Minister also urged sports clubs ,community & disability organisations across the county to apply for funding, stressing that this support is designed to help groups grow & develop.

Declan Boyle, CEO of Donegal Sports Partnership, welcomed the Minister’s announcement and acknowledged the value of the 2025 Funding Programme in supporting clubs, community groups, and disability-focused initiatives. He reinforced DSP’s commitment to making sport accessible, inclusive, and sustainable across the county.

Donegal Sports Partnership is delighted to announce that applications are now OPEN for our three 2025 Funding Strands, supporting sports clubs, community groups, and disability-inclusive initiatives across the county.

Check out www.activedonegal.com for more information & how to apply.

