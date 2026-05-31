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DUP MLA says other parties must shoulder some of the blame for the A5 delay

A Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA says Sinn Fein, Alliance, the Ulster Unionists and the SDLP must take some for the legal issues besetting the A5 improvement scheme.

DUP MLA Deborah Erskine told the Assembly this week that despite warnings from a UK Climate Change Committee that Northern Ireland could deliver at best an 84% cut in carbon emissions, those parties insisted on voting through legislation seeking net zero emissions, and it is that legislation that is at the root of the legal delay to the A5.

Ms Erskine welcomed a recent statement from First Minister Michelle O’Neill that targets may have to be revisited, but said it was a long time in coming…………….

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