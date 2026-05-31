Fermanagh and Omagh Police seize over £400,000 worth of Class C drugs

Police in Fermanagh and Omagh have seized over £400,000 worth of Class C controlled drugs.

Following the search of a property in the Derrylin area on Friday evening, they discovered over 163,000 tablets, with an estimated vale of £408,000.

Yesterday morning, the Tactical Support Group and the local policing team in Armagh arrested a man on a number of drugs offences.

After a further search of two properties in Newry, a quantity of Cannabis was seized.

The man has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.