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Almost €8.5 million spent on driving Government officials around the country

Almost €8.5 million was spent over the past year driving government officials around the country.

Cars used include Audis, BMWs and Skodas.

An Garda Síochána declined to comment on how many of its members were allocated to drive the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, government ministers and officials around.

However, their salaries over the past year totaled €7.67 million.

In addition, just over €300,000 was spent on fuel, while €436,000 was spent on maintaining the vehicles.

This comes to a total of €8.4 million.

The most common cars in use are Audis, with a smaller number of BMWs, Skodas, Ford Transit vehicles and a single Mercedes.

An Garda Síochána also refused to disclose details of which vehicles were allocated to which officeholder, saying that information was exempt from release.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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