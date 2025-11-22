Killygordon striker scores twice as Strabane Athletic’s cup run continues

Two goals from Killygordon striker Oisin Duffy helped Strabane Athletic to a 2-1 win over Rathfriland Rangers in the fourth round of the Irish FA Cup.

But there was no joy for Dergview as they lost 5-4 on penalties after a thrilling 4-4 draw with Lisburn Rangers.

Newbuildings United lost 2-1 at home to Moyola Park.

Meanwhile, in the Irish League Championship, Limavady United recorded a 1-0 win against Ards with Sam McClintock getting the match winner with a penalty. This win moves Limavady level on points with league leaders Annagh United although they have played a game more.