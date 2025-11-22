Maxi Curran looking forward to leading ATU Donegal into Higher Education Division 2 Final

ATU Donegal’s Senior Men defeated Mary Immaculate of Limerick in the Higher Education Division 2 Semi-Final on a score-line of 3-07 to 0-08 in Sligo on Wednesday evening.

Ciaran O’Kane of Malin scored two goals while Four Masters’ David Monaghan got the other.

Maxi Curran’s side will now play Carlow in the final next Wednesday in Ballymacnab in County Armagh at 7:30pm.

The Downings native, who led Moneyglass to the Ulster Senior Ladies Club title last weekend, is looking forward to the upcoming final and has one eye on the Trench Cup in the new year.

He’s been speaking to Highland’s Mark Gallagher…