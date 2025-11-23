Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Four Masters defeat Glenswilly to reach U21 Final

Four Masters have beaten Glenswilly 1-12 to 2-04 in the Donegal U21 A Football Championship Semi-Final at the Burn Road this afternoon.

Two first-half goals from Glenswilly saw them go in at the break with a 2-01 to 0-06 advantage in difficult weather conditions.

Four Masters’ attacking prowess proved to be the difference and they will now face the winners of the other semi-final between Naomh Conaill and Termon which will also be played this afternoon.

After the game, Highland’s Brendan Devenney spoke to Four Masters coach John Kennedy who was delighted with the performance despite the awful conditions…

Screenshot 2025-11-23 143715
News, Top Stories

1,600 without power across Donegal

23 November 2025
violence against women domestic abuse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Senator calls for mandatory domestic-abuse training for all elected representatives

23 November 2025
garda youth awards
News, Audio, Top Stories

Two young people from Donegal honoured at National Garda Youth Awards

23 November 2025
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach says Harris can handle dual role

23 November 2025
Advertisement

