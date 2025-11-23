Four Masters defeat Glenswilly to reach U21 Final

Four Masters have beaten Glenswilly 1-12 to 2-04 in the Donegal U21 A Football Championship Semi-Final at the Burn Road this afternoon.

Two first-half goals from Glenswilly saw them go in at the break with a 2-01 to 0-06 advantage in difficult weather conditions.

Four Masters’ attacking prowess proved to be the difference and they will now face the winners of the other semi-final between Naomh Conaill and Termon which will also be played this afternoon.

After the game, Highland’s Brendan Devenney spoke to Four Masters coach John Kennedy who was delighted with the performance despite the awful conditions…