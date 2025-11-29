Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Burt nick it at the death to win Twinning Cup and book place in All-Ireland Junior Hurling Semi-Final

Burt have won the Twinning Cup after a dramatic 1-15 to 0-17 win over Thomas McCurtains of London at Ruislip this afternoon.

Enda McDermott’s side trailed 0-12 to 1-04 at the break but were still well in the contest thanks to Kieran Brady’s goal on 21 minutes.

Burt had the wind at their backs in the second half and produced a brilliant comeback, with Aidan McKinney hitting the winning score in injury time.

The Ulster Junior Club Hurling Champions will now face Easkey of County Sligo in the All-Ireland Junior Semi-Final.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man (21) charged with attempted murder of police officer in Derry

29 November 2025
northern ireland ambulance service
News, Top Stories

Donegal-Dublin Expressway bus involved in serious road traffic collision in Fermanagh

29 November 2025
360_F_1540415444_kwknlm8in11Lqp1ipa3FQrORZrmyWDUT
News

€77 million spent by Department of Education on school roof repairs

29 November 2025
Traffic lights signage, advising motorists to slow down and stop at the lights.
News

Traffic management plan in place for Culdaff water works

29 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man (21) charged with attempted murder of police officer in Derry

29 November 2025
northern ireland ambulance service
News, Top Stories

Donegal-Dublin Expressway bus involved in serious road traffic collision in Fermanagh

29 November 2025
360_F_1540415444_kwknlm8in11Lqp1ipa3FQrORZrmyWDUT
News

€77 million spent by Department of Education on school roof repairs

29 November 2025
Traffic lights signage, advising motorists to slow down and stop at the lights.
News

Traffic management plan in place for Culdaff water works

29 November 2025
Lenalea wind Farm, donegal Final Turbine Installed. Photo Clive Wasson.
News, Top Stories

Public consultation events being held on upcoming construction of Drumnahough Wind Farm

29 November 2025
eviction notice
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor expresses concern at the increase in eviction notices being issued in Donegal

29 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube