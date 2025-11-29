Burt nick it at the death to win Twinning Cup and book place in All-Ireland Junior Hurling Semi-Final

Burt have won the Twinning Cup after a dramatic 1-15 to 0-17 win over Thomas McCurtains of London at Ruislip this afternoon.

Enda McDermott’s side trailed 0-12 to 1-04 at the break but were still well in the contest thanks to Kieran Brady’s goal on 21 minutes.

Burt had the wind at their backs in the second half and produced a brilliant comeback, with Aidan McKinney hitting the winning score in injury time.

The Ulster Junior Club Hurling Champions will now face Easkey of County Sligo in the All-Ireland Junior Semi-Final.