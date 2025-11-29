Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Youthful Virginia team hand Strabane first defeat of season

Virginia have beaten Strabane 28-15 in Ulster Championship 3 this afternoon.

Alex McDonald was there for Highland Radio Saturday Sport…

 

After the game, Alex spoke to Strabane Coach Neville McGee who said it was a great contest…

 

 

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man (21) charged with attempted murder of police officer in Derry

29 November 2025
northern ireland ambulance service
News, Top Stories

Donegal-Dublin Expressway bus involved in serious road traffic collision in Fermanagh

29 November 2025
360_F_1540415444_kwknlm8in11Lqp1ipa3FQrORZrmyWDUT
News

€77 million spent by Department of Education on school roof repairs

29 November 2025
Traffic lights signage, advising motorists to slow down and stop at the lights.
News

Traffic management plan in place for Culdaff water works

29 November 2025
Advertisement

Lenalea wind Farm, donegal Final Turbine Installed. Photo Clive Wasson.
News, Top Stories

Public consultation events being held on upcoming construction of Drumnahough Wind Farm

29 November 2025
eviction notice
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor expresses concern at the increase in eviction notices being issued in Donegal

29 November 2025

