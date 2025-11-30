Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal Junior League – Sunday 30/11/25

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division

Glenea United 5-3 St Catherines FC

Kildrum Tigers P-P Fanad United

 

TDA D1

Convoy Arsenal 4-1 Gweedore United

Milford United 2-2 Swilly Rovers

 

Donegal Physiotheraphy Divsion Two

Curragh Athletic vs Raphoe Town

Drumkeen United vs Drumoghill

Dunkineely Celtic 0-4 Cranford FC

Lifford Celtic P-P Dunfanaghy Youths

Whitestrand United 5-1 Deele Harps

 

Ulster Cup First Round

Ballybofey United 2-3 Buncrana Harps

Keadue Rovers 0-3 Cockhill Celtic

Illies Celtic 3-3 Aileach (Aileach won on penalties)

 

Ulster Cup Quarter Final

QPS 0-2 Carn FC

derrycourthouse
News

Man charged to court in Derry with drug-related offences

30 November 2025
istockphoto-1073140274-612x612
News, Top Stories

Almost 75% of voters agree with efforts to make immigration more difficult

30 November 2025
PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Buncrana road in Derry closed due to road traffic collision

30 November 2025
Arrest
News

Man arrested following discovery of prescription medication in Derry

30 November 2025
