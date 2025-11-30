Donegal Junior League – Sunday 30/11/25

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division
Glenea United 5-3 St Catherines FC
Kildrum Tigers P-P Fanad United
TDA D1
Convoy Arsenal 4-1 Gweedore United
Milford United 2-2 Swilly Rovers
Donegal Physiotheraphy Divsion Two
Curragh Athletic vs Raphoe Town
Drumkeen United vs Drumoghill
Dunkineely Celtic 0-4 Cranford FC
Lifford Celtic P-P Dunfanaghy Youths
Whitestrand United 5-1 Deele Harps
Ulster Cup First Round
Ballybofey United 2-3 Buncrana Harps
Keadue Rovers 0-3 Cockhill Celtic
Illies Celtic 3-3 Aileach (Aileach won on penalties)
Ulster Cup Quarter Final
QPS 0-2 Carn FC