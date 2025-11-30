Four Masters win Donegal U21 title after comfortable victory over Naomh Conaill

Four Masters defeated Naomh Conaill on a score-line of 2-22 to 1-08 in the Donegal U21 A Football Final in Ballyshannon this afternoon.
Brendan Devenney and Brendan Kilcoyne were live at full time for Highland Radio Sport…
Four Masters defeated Naomh Conaill on a score-line of 2-22 to 1-08 in the Donegal U21 A Football Final in Ballyshannon this afternoon.
Brendan Devenney and Brendan Kilcoyne were live at full time for Highland Radio Sport…
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland