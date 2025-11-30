Gary Hetherington says “we couldn’t have done any more” as Newbridge come so close to pulling off comeback against Scotstown

Scotstown survived a comeback from Derry Champions Newbridge in the Ulster Senior Club Semi-Final in Armagh this afternoon.

The Monaghan Champions, who defeated Naomh Conaill in the first round, were 9 points up at half time and is cruise control mid-way through the second half as they led 2-15 to 1-12.

Newbridge fought back and took the game all the way to penalties before they were eventually beaten.

After the game, Michael McMullan spoke to Newbridge boss Gary Hetherington who said they couldn’t have given any more…