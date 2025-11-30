Seanan Carr, John Kennedy & Joyce McMullan react to Four Masters continuing to dominate at U21 level

It’s yet another Donegal U21 A title for Four Masters as they ran out comfortable 2-22 to 1-08 winners over Naomh Conaill in today’s final in Ballyshannon.

Naomh Conaill got off to a flying start by opening the scoring with an early goal, but the Donegal Town based side took control and eventually cruised to the title.

After the game, Brendan Devenney spoke to Man Of The Match Seanan Carr…

And here’s the Four Masters manager John Kennedy…

1992 All-Ireland winner Joyce McMullan also spoke to Brendan at full time…