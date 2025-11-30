Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Scotstown survive to set up mouth-watering Ulster Senior Club Final with Kilcoo

Scotstown defeated Newbridge 4-2 on penalties after a brilliant contest ended level at 2-20 each after extra time in the re-scheduled Ulster Senior Club Football Semi-Final in Armagh this afternoon.

The Monaghan Champions were cruising in the second half of normal time as they led 2-15 to 1-12.

However, Newbridge roared back into the contest and a late leveller from Conor McAteer sent the game to extra time.

The sides couldn’t be separated and it was Sean Young who hit the winning penalty.

The game was abandoned at half-time last Sunday due to the worsening weather conditions but it was the Monaghan side who prevailed today.

They will now face Kilcoo in the Ulster Senior Club Final in 2 weeks.

Michael McMullan has the full time report from this afternoon’s dramatic clash at the Box-It Athletic Grounds…

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

derrycourthouse
News

Man charged to court in Derry with drug-related offences

30 November 2025
istockphoto-1073140274-612x612
News, Top Stories

Almost 75% of voters agree with efforts to make immigration more difficult

30 November 2025
PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Buncrana road in Derry closed due to road traffic collision

30 November 2025
Arrest
News

Man arrested following discovery of prescription medication in Derry

30 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

derrycourthouse
News

Man charged to court in Derry with drug-related offences

30 November 2025
istockphoto-1073140274-612x612
News, Top Stories

Almost 75% of voters agree with efforts to make immigration more difficult

30 November 2025
PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Buncrana road in Derry closed due to road traffic collision

30 November 2025
Arrest
News

Man arrested following discovery of prescription medication in Derry

30 November 2025
Screenshot 2025-11-30 121621
News, Top Stories

Planning permission granted for four-storey Letterkenny apartment building

30 November 2025
roadworks
News

Delays expected in Downings this week due to resurfacing works

30 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube