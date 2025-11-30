Scotstown survive to set up mouth-watering Ulster Senior Club Final with Kilcoo

Scotstown defeated Newbridge 4-2 on penalties after a brilliant contest ended level at 2-20 each after extra time in the re-scheduled Ulster Senior Club Football Semi-Final in Armagh this afternoon.

The Monaghan Champions were cruising in the second half of normal time as they led 2-15 to 1-12.

However, Newbridge roared back into the contest and a late leveller from Conor McAteer sent the game to extra time.

The sides couldn’t be separated and it was Sean Young who hit the winning penalty.

The game was abandoned at half-time last Sunday due to the worsening weather conditions but it was the Monaghan side who prevailed today.

They will now face Kilcoo in the Ulster Senior Club Final in 2 weeks.

Michael McMullan has the full time report from this afternoon’s dramatic clash at the Box-It Athletic Grounds…