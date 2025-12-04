Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Christmas Car Draw

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Ciaran Moore says Donegal will look to push on again in 2026

Ciaran Moore

Ciaran Moore is looking for Donegal to push on again in 2026 and in the new Donegal jersey that was launched today in Michael Murphy’s Sports.

The year will start in a month time’s with the McKenna Cup followed by a league campaign ahead of a championships start against Down.

Speaking to Highland’s Oisin Kelly at the launch of the new Donegal Jersey in Michael Murphy Sports, Ciaran feels the game time in the McKenna Cup will added to their preparation ahead of a league start at Croke Park against Dublin…

Top Stories

county house lifford
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council approves 2026 Budget with 0% Commercial Rate increase

4 December 2025
Gritter
News

Gritting Update: More Donegal routes to be treated from 7pm

4 December 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday, December 4th

4 December 2025
594977180_1158355836475668_5128512114476073372_n
News, Top Stories

DSDC urges visitors to use cemetery bins properly to keep graves tidy and respectful

4 December 2025
