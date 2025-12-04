Ciaran Moore says Donegal will look to push on again in 2026

Ciaran Moore is looking for Donegal to push on again in 2026 and in the new Donegal jersey that was launched today in Michael Murphy’s Sports.

The year will start in a month time’s with the McKenna Cup followed by a league campaign ahead of a championships start against Down.

Speaking to Highland’s Oisin Kelly at the launch of the new Donegal Jersey in Michael Murphy Sports, Ciaran feels the game time in the McKenna Cup will added to their preparation ahead of a league start at Croke Park against Dublin…