Donegal and Kerry among the big spenders in 2025

Donegal, Limerick, Galway and Kerry spent over €2 million on their county teams this year.

For the first time. Donegal have broken the €2 million barrier spending €2,094,330 in 2025.

With the senior footballers run to the All-Ireland final, the figure is up from €1,861,737 the previous year.

Overall expenditure for Donegal GAA increased by €744,177 to €3,7881,912 while there was also an increase in income up €857,000 to €3,997,937.

The surplus for 2025 is up from €101,856 to €216,025.

Donegal will hold their county convention next Wednesday in Jacksons Hotel.

All Ireland Champions Kerry spent €2.1m while Galway’s spend for the year came to over €2.3 million.