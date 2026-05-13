Calls for more dog wardens ahead of higher fouling fines



A planned increase in fines for dog fouling will be ineffective without more dog wardens on the ground, according to a Donegal councillor.

Cllr Martin Farren says he welcomes the new €250 fine, due to come into effect in September, but fears enforcement will remain a challenge.

He says Donegal County Council has already made major efforts through the installation of dog foul bins and the provision of free waste bags.

Cllr Farren now believes the council should employ additional dog wardens across the county: