Update – Two arrested in Derry on suspicion of drugs offences

Police have made two arrests following a search of a property in Derry this morning.

The planned search was carried out in the Beraghvale area of the city.

Police say a 26-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possession of a Class C controlled drug. He was also later arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug.

He’s been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

A 25-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class C controlled drug. She has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Advertisement

