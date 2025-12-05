Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Young Donegal man awarded for saving man from burning building

A young Donegal man is being honoured with a National Bravery Award today, after he ran into a burning house twice to rescue an elderly man.

Kealan Dolan was travelling home from lunch with his grandfather when they noticed smoke coming from the house.

Kealan, 22 at the time, rushed in after calling the man’s name and hearing him inside. He found the man sitting in a chair, surrounded by smoke and appearing incapacitated.

Despite Kealan’s efforts to persuade him, the man initially refused to leave. As the heat and smoke worsened and Kealan began to be overcome, he made the decision to drag the man from the chair and pull him physically out of the house to safety.

As they exited, a flashover occurred, blowing out the windows and leaving the house almost completely gutted.

Gardaí who attended the scene noted that it was thanks to Kealan’s quick actions that no fatalities occurred. The occupant was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment of minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

For his bravery, Kealan Dolan has been awarded a Bronze Medal and a Certificate of Bravery.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

farm famers (1)
News, Top Stories

€1.7m paid out to Donegal farmers under SCEP

5 December 2025
250016842_4462837483797746_3394433219465212763_n
News

Coláiste Mhuire seeks legal advice after racist content circulated online

5 December 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 December 2025
jobs unemployment
News, Audio, Top Stories

November sees another drop in numbers on Live Register in Donegal

5 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

farm famers (1)
News, Top Stories

€1.7m paid out to Donegal farmers under SCEP

5 December 2025
250016842_4462837483797746_3394433219465212763_n
News

Coláiste Mhuire seeks legal advice after racist content circulated online

5 December 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 December 2025
jobs unemployment
News, Audio, Top Stories

November sees another drop in numbers on Live Register in Donegal

5 December 2025
JimOC
News, Audio, Top Stories

Juistice Minister rules out immediate public inquiry into the Creeslough tragedy

5 December 2025
Screenshot 2025-12-05 112732
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal TD faced with stark reality while decorating his DCB home

5 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube