Hong Kong bound Dylan Browne McMonagle claims winner at Dundalk

Dylan Browne McMonagle was amongst the winners at Dundalk on Friday night.

The Donegal jockey rode the 6/5 favourite Seola to victory for trainer Joseph O’Brien.

The win will be his last in Ireland for a three months as he heads off on Tuesday to Hong Kong to race.

Browne McMonagle could add another bit of silverware to his collection as he is nominated for the Flat Award at the Horse Racing Ireland awards which take place on Monday evening.

After his win on Seola, Browne McMonagle spoke with Horse Racing Ireland.

Rent 2
News, Top Stories

More frequent rent increases could be on the way for students

6 December 2025
Enterprise Awards 1
News, Top Stories

Niche SSP named overall winner at the Donegal Enterprise Awards

6 December 2025
lotto
News, Top Stories

€500,000 could be lost by Donegal player as National Lottery prize remains unclaimed

6 December 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Uisce Eireann dealing with burst water mains in the vicinity of Carrigart and Clonmany

6 December 2025
Advertisement

