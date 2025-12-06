Hong Kong bound Dylan Browne McMonagle claims winner at Dundalk

Dylan Browne McMonagle was amongst the winners at Dundalk on Friday night.

The Donegal jockey rode the 6/5 favourite Seola to victory for trainer Joseph O’Brien.

The win will be his last in Ireland for a three months as he heads off on Tuesday to Hong Kong to race.

Browne McMonagle could add another bit of silverware to his collection as he is nominated for the Flat Award at the Horse Racing Ireland awards which take place on Monday evening.

After his win on Seola, Browne McMonagle spoke with Horse Racing Ireland.