Over 43,000 receive higher jobseeker payments under new scheme

Over 43,000 people have received higher jobseeker’s payments under the state’s new pay-related benefits scheme, with an average weekly support of €394.

Social Protection Minister Dara Calleary says most applicants qualify for the full nine months of enhanced payments, designed to prevent a sudden income drop for those losing higher-paid jobs.

Numbers on the traditional jobseekers benefit have fallen sharply as the new scheme grows, according to the Business Post, while unemployment stands at 4.9% and youth unemployment above 13%.

Minister Calleary says AI isn’t yet driving job losses but remains a risk.

