Reservoir cleaning works taking place next week in West Donegal

Essential maintenance works to safeguard water supply continuing in West Donegal

Uisce Éireann’s efforts to safeguard water supply for homes and businesses in across West Donegal is continuing, with essential maintenance works taking place next week.

Crews will continue with important reservoir cleaning works at Dobhar Reservoir on Na Rosa Regional Public Water Supply Scheme on Monday, 8 December. Although unlikely, customers in Dobhar and Bun na Leaca may experience some supply disruptions or water discolouration while the works are underway on Monday.

On Tuesday, 9 December, essential works will be carried out at An Tulaigh Reservoir on Na Rosa Regional Public Water Supply Scheme and water supply disruptions may occur while these works are being carried out between 8am and 5pm.

To support impacted customers, an alternative water supply will be in place at Mín na Manrach NS. Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from bowsers and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

Speaking about the maintenance works, Uisce Éireann’s John Gallagher said: “These cleaning works of our reservoirs are necessary to continue to provide a safe, clean and reliable supply to customers. Uisce Éireann understands the inconvenience when planned works like this occur and thanks customers for their patience.

