Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Rugby: Letterkenny defeat City Of Derry for second time in seven days – Adam Bratton reacts

Letterkenny defeated City Of Derry for the second time in seven days with a 24-17 win in Ulster Championship 2 yesterday afternoon.

Adam Bratton’s side are now up to 5th in the standings having won six out of their eleven games.

Bratton spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher today and is delighted with how things have gone in the past couple of weeks…

 

Elsewhere in Ulster Championship 2 yesterday, leaders Limavady won 31-12 away to second-placed Carrickfergus.

Omagh were beaten 52-24 by Enniskillen in Championship 1, while Strabane defeated Coleraine 15-7 in Championship 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Candle
News

93-year-old man dies in crash in Down

21 December 2025
An Post Vehicles
News, Audio

An Post reminding customers Christmas cards must be sent tomorrow

21 December 2025
Sean Rooney
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach expresses “anger” at slow pace in getting justice for Pte Sean Rooney

21 December 2025
602920521_1190035989976140_7211152134848299846_n
News, Top Stories

Gardaí continuing to conduct patrols in Letterkenny retail areas

21 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Candle
News

93-year-old man dies in crash in Down

21 December 2025
An Post Vehicles
News, Audio

An Post reminding customers Christmas cards must be sent tomorrow

21 December 2025
Sean Rooney
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach expresses “anger” at slow pace in getting justice for Pte Sean Rooney

21 December 2025
602920521_1190035989976140_7211152134848299846_n
News, Top Stories

Gardaí continuing to conduct patrols in Letterkenny retail areas

21 December 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Man in critical but stable condition following serious assault in Omagh

21 December 2025
Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach to raise killing of Pte Sean Rooney with Lebanese Prime Minister in Beirut today

20 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube