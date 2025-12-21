Rugby: Letterkenny defeat City Of Derry for second time in seven days – Adam Bratton reacts

Letterkenny defeated City Of Derry for the second time in seven days with a 24-17 win in Ulster Championship 2 yesterday afternoon.

Adam Bratton’s side are now up to 5th in the standings having won six out of their eleven games.

Bratton spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher today and is delighted with how things have gone in the past couple of weeks…

Elsewhere in Ulster Championship 2 yesterday, leaders Limavady won 31-12 away to second-placed Carrickfergus.

Omagh were beaten 52-24 by Enniskillen in Championship 1, while Strabane defeated Coleraine 15-7 in Championship 3.