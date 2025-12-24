Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal football club to receive €77,000 from EV charging scheme

Curragh Athletic Football Club have become the first club in Ireland to formally receive funds from the Shared Island Sports Club EV Charging Infrastructure Scheme.

The funds are being allocated by the Department of Transport.

Curragh Athletic will receive €77,000, which will see the installation of car chargers at the clubs existing base at Killygordon.

Initially five sports clubs in Donegal were chosen and assessed for suitability by an independent panel for inclusion in the scheme.

The club is also very close to finalising plans to upgrade their existing floodlights, with a retrofit glazing of windows and doors also included which will enhance the existing Community Sport Facilities.

These project will cost in excess of €180,000, with grants totalling €155,133 already allocated from both the Sports Capital and SSE.

