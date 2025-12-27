Mark English wins St Stephen’s Day 5k at Finn Valley AC

Mark English returned to action to win the St Stephen’s Day 5k hosted by his club, Finn Valley AC.

English surged home to win in 15 minutes and eight seconds.

Back home after a month training at altitude in the Sierra Nevada mountains pre-Christmas, English looked in fresh fettle as he cruised around the streets of Ballybofey and Stranorlar.

The 32-year-old English, who won European Indoor bronze in March – his fifth continental medal – is back in action after exiting the World Championships at the semi-finals, with his Irish outdoor 800m record falling to Cian McPhillips.

A 19-time Irish senior champion, English led the charge at his club’s annual St Stephen’s Day race – which drew 600 competitors.

The race was started by Finn Valley AC athlete and European U20 400m gold medal winner Conor Kelly.

Finn Valley AC club mates Odhrán McBrearty (15:25) and Paraic McGettigan (16:34) were second and third.

Leevale’s Jessica Coyne was the leading woman in 16:27 ahead of Eimear mcginley from Finn Valley AC (17:50) and Letterkenny AC’s Niamh Farrell (18:34), Caoimhe McNeill from the host club took the McArdle Award, named in honour of the late Anne McArdle and presented to the leading under-15 girl to finish the race.

Jason Quigley, a former World title contender, and Finn Harps player Joel Bradley-Walsh were also among the participants.