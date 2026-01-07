Revealed: Brian Kerr will be special guest at 2025 Donegal Sports Star Awards

Former Republic of Ireland manager Brian Kerr will be the guest of honour and guest speaker at the 2025 Donegal Sports Star of the Year Awards, it has been revealed.

The popular Dubliner will be coming to Donegal for the presentation night in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny, on Friday, January 30th.

The announcement was made at the launch of details of the 2025 awards at a function this evening.

When the first ever Donegal Sports Star Awards took place in the Milford Inn on the 26th of November 1976 athletics was the first category. The winner was Danny McDaid who couldn’t attend the inaugural awards night as he was away at an athletic competition. In Danny’s absence his wife Kathleen accepted the award on his behalf from Special Guest Ronnie Delany becoming the first person ever to do so. Appropriately, Kathleen McDaid had the honour of launching the 2025 Donegal Sports Star Awards.

Presentations were made to the 1976 and 1985 winners.

Chairperson of the Sports Star Committee, Grace Boyle, told Chris Ashmore they were delighted to have Brian Kerr as the guest speaker for the big night at the end of the month.