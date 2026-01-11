Donegal Junior League Results – Sunday 11/01/26

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division
Glenea United 1-2 Letterkenny Rovers
Kildrum Tigers 1-1 Keadue Rovers
Kilmacrennan Celtic 2-2 Donegal Town
St Catherines FC 3-4 Bonagee United
Temple Domestic Appliance Division 1
Ballybofey United vs Milford United
Gweedore United 2-2 Castlefin Celtic
Kerrykeel 71 3-2 Cappry Rovers
Rathmullan Celtic 2-2 Convoy Arsenal
Swilly Rovers vs Gweedore Celtic
Donegal Physiotherapy Division Two
Deele Harps 3-2 Curragh Athletic
Drumoghill 2-1 Cranford FC
Dunfanaghy Youths vs Drumkeen United
Lifford Celtic vs Letterbarrow Celtic
Whitestrand United P-P Dunkineely Celtic