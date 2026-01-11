Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal Junior League Results – Sunday 11/01/26

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division

Glenea United 1-2 Letterkenny Rovers

Kildrum Tigers 1-1 Keadue Rovers

Kilmacrennan Celtic 2-2 Donegal Town

St Catherines FC 3-4 Bonagee United

 

Temple Domestic Appliance Division 1

Ballybofey United vs Milford United

Gweedore United 2-2 Castlefin Celtic

Kerrykeel 71 3-2 Cappry Rovers

Rathmullan Celtic 2-2 Convoy Arsenal

Swilly Rovers vs Gweedore Celtic

 

Donegal Physiotherapy Division Two

Deele Harps 3-2 Curragh Athletic

Drumoghill 2-1 Cranford FC

Dunfanaghy Youths vs Drumkeen United

Lifford Celtic vs Letterbarrow Celtic

Whitestrand United P-P Dunkineely Celtic

Top Stories

phone in hand
News, Audio

Mental health charity asking people to swap screens for in-person activities

11 January 2026
Letterkenny-Youth-Family-Service-pmqfvoqewo7xzu78cya9w42y3gebweg12o67o35hw2
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Youth and Family Service express shock at ‘Irish only’ donation offer

11 January 2026
Featured-Image_Childcare-e1706528639630
News, Top Stories

Childcare services face closure if they fail to finalise Tusla registration

11 January 2026
Candle
News

Man (40s) killed in Kerry crash

11 January 2026
Advertisement

