Appeal after tractor driven dangerously in Buncrana

Gardaí are investigating reports of a tractor being driven dangerously in Buncrana on Thursday last.

The red Fiat tractor with two youths on board was seen on the Cockhill Road shortly before 2.20pm.

It had an ‘84DL’ registration plate.

Gardai are urging anyone who may have travelled in the area of the Cockhill Road or the Causeway Road in Buncrana between 2pm and 3pm on that date with a dash-cam to make the footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Any relevant information should be forwarded to Buncrana Gardaí on 074-9320540.