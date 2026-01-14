Harps kick start pre-season with win over Sligo

In their first pre season friendly of the year, Finn Harps beat Sligo Rovers 1-0 at Finn Park on Tuesday evening.

No details of who the goal scorer was as one of the players on trail found the net but Corey Sheridan did save a Sligo penalty in the tie.

Darragh Coyle, Conor Tourish,Gavin McAteer and Shaunie Bradley were among the starters while the likes of Sheridan, Josh Cullen, Max Hutchison, Joel Bradley Walsh, Tony McNamee and Max Johnston were all used from the bench.

Harps next pre season game is back at Finn Park when they host Derry City on Saturday at 5pm.

Harps kicked off the new First Division season on the 13th February away to Athlone Town.