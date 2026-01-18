Donegal Junior League Results – Sunday 18/01/26

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division
Bonagee United 0-1 Kildrum Tigers
Donegal Town 3-0 Glenea United
Keadue Rovers 1-1 Fanad United
Letterkenny Rovers 1-0 St Catherines FC
Temple Domestic Appliance Division 1
Castlefin Celtic 4-1 Ballybofey United
Milford United vs Convoy Arsenal
Rathmullan Celtic vs Swilly Rovers
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division 2
Cranford FC 6-1 Curragh Athletic
Drumkeen United vs Deele Harps
Letterbarrow Celtic 5-1 Lifford Celtic
Raphoe Town 4-0 Dunfanaghy Youths