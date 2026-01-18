Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Jude Gallagher wins National Elite title

Tyrone native Jude Gallagher along with fellow national elite champion Daina Moorehouse

Tyrone’s Jude Gallagher is the 6okg National Elite Champion after defeating Galway’s Adam Hession at the National Stadium last night.

The Two Castles boxer, who represented Ireland at the Paris Olympics in 2024, was a 3-2 split decision winner in the final.

He had beaten Dublin’s Martin McDonagh and Gavin Ryan of Meath in the quarter-final and semi-final respectively and has now claimed a much-coveted National Elite title.

To cap off a memorable couple of weeks, Gallagher was named as the tournament’s best boxer along with 51kg Women’s winner Daina Moorehouse of Enniskerry.

