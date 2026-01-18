Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
McClean will come with a high level of fitness and a lot to prove – Martin Holmes

James McClean has returned to Derry City

It’s been a massive week for Derry City FC.

After signing Patrick McClean from Sligo Rovers on Thursday, the arrival of his brother James sent shockwaves through the League Of Ireland and beyond.

The McClean brothers have come home to the Ryan McBride Brandywell after going their separate ways.

Patrick had successful spells at Waterford, Glentoran and Sligo Rovers before making his way back to Derry.

Republic of Ireland international James, meanwhile, plied his trade cross-channel with stints at Sunderland, Stoke, Wigan and West Brom before moving on to captain Championship side Wrexham.

Martin Holmes joined Ciaran Cannon on Sunday Sport this evening and says McClean will be bringing a high level of fitness and a burning desire to bring the league title back to the Brandywell…

2024-05-20T131835Z_588721471_RC2BU7ASXYDG_RTRMADP_3_USA-TRUMP-NEW-YORK-1716211281
News, Audio

NATO countries warn Trump’s tariff threat could trigger ‘downward spiral’ in Europe and US relations

18 January 2026
missing
News, Top Stories

Concerns raised for 17-year-old missing from Derry

18 January 2026
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Man seriously injured in altercation in Derry

18 January 2026
Candle
News, Top Stories

Teenager dies in Galway collision

18 January 2026
Advertisement

