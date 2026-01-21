Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal Sport Partnership set for almost €500,000 funding

The Donegal Sports Partnership is set to receive €477,807in core funding.

The allocation, which includes €9,000 for Women in Sport, is an increase of €40,000 on the amount for 2025.

This allocation comes as part of a wider €12.66m investment in Ireland’s 29 Local Sports Partnerships.

The funding for Local Sports Partnerships this year includes an investment of €33.36m in core funding to sporting organisations through Sport Ireland.

€19.5 million is being invested in 57 National Governing Bodies of Sport this year, an increase of €1.2 million on the 2025 figure.

Speaking at the Sport Ireland campus today, Minister of State for Sport, Charlie McConalogue said that the, “Donegal Sports Partnership has been a great asset to the county since it was established in 2001.”

Continuing he added, “This latest allocation of funding will allow its CEO, Declan Boyle, and his team, to continue to create opportunities for our communities to engage in sport and physical activity throughout Donegal.”

Minster McConalogue says this will support important work:

