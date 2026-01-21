Home care service crisis can be solved if HSE offers more flexibility in hours – Ward

A Donegal TD has told the Dail that the introduction of independent regulation of the Home Care sector must be accompanied by better training, and more flexibility in the HSE’s approach.

Deputy Charles Ward told a debate on the second stage of an amendment to the 2025 Home Support Providers Bill that when he was a trained Healthcare Assistant, he was also looking after his own children, and so turned down the offer of a full-time job from the HSE.

Deputy Ward said he could have worked for four hours a day, buy the option to do so was not provided by the HSE……….

You can listen to Deputy Ward’s full submission here –