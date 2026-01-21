Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Home care service crisis can be solved if HSE offers more flexibility in hours – Ward

A Donegal TD has told the Dail that the introduction of independent regulation of the Home Care sector must be accompanied by better training, and more flexibility in the HSE’s approach.

Deputy Charles Ward told a debate on the second stage of an amendment to the 2025 Home Support Providers Bill that when he was a trained Healthcare Assistant, he was also looking after his own children, and so turned down the offer of a full-time job from the HSE.

Deputy Ward said he could have worked for four hours a day, buy the option to do so was not provided by the HSE……….

 

You can listen to Deputy Ward’s full submission here –

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

169bb3ff-d7e7-4e3f-8883-79180fe21a6a
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public asked to help track red squirrels and pine martens

21 January 2026
Screenshot 2026-01-20 191029
News, Audio, Top Stories

Home care service crisis can be solved if HSE offers more flexibility in hours – Ward

21 January 2026
Dan McCrossan
News, Audio, Top Stories

People are losing faith in Stormont because of political point scoring – McCrossan

21 January 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

Evening News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday January 20th

20 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

169bb3ff-d7e7-4e3f-8883-79180fe21a6a
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public asked to help track red squirrels and pine martens

21 January 2026
Screenshot 2026-01-20 191029
News, Audio, Top Stories

Home care service crisis can be solved if HSE offers more flexibility in hours – Ward

21 January 2026
Dan McCrossan
News, Audio, Top Stories

People are losing faith in Stormont because of political point scoring – McCrossan

21 January 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

Evening News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday January 20th

20 January 2026
revenue
News, Audio, Top Stories

MacLochlainn demands action after it emerged carers are receiving tax demands

20 January 2026
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Man jailed in Derry for preventing the lawful burial of his father

20 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube