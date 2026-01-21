Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
People are losing faith in Stormont because of political point scoring – McCrossan

People are losing faith in the institutions at Stormont because of the failure of the Executive to address the real issues facing the people of Northern Ireland.

That’s the belief of West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan, who told the Assembly this week that while people are facing delays in the health service, lack of adequate housing, a cost of living crisis, and other real challenges, the focus of the Executive seems to be on political point scoring.

Mr McCrossan says people can see what is going on, and they expect more from an Executive which should be addressing their issues…………

 

You can listen to Mr McCrossan’s full speech here –

