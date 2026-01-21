Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Two Midlands North West MEPs criticised for voting against the Mercusor ECJ referral

The Mercosur trade deal is being sent to the European Court of Justice for review.

MEPs are concerned splitting the deal into two parts doesn’t comply with an existing EU framework.

The Irish Farmers Association says it’s the right decision.

Speaking in the Dáil Deputy Michael Collins, leader of Independent Ireland hit out at MEPs who voted against this move, including Midlands North West MEPs Luke Ming Flannagan and Maria Walsh……………

He later apologised and withdrew the use of word traitor at the request of the Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy.

MEP Maria Walsh told Highland Radio News that she wants MEPs to finally have their say on Mercosur and reject the deal – and referring it to the ECJ delays that final decision by up to two years, creating more uncertainty for Irish farmers.

Meanwhile, MEP Luke Ming Flannagan confirmed to Highland Radio News that he was unable to travel due to medical advice following surgery and regrets that Deputy Collins made such a statement………………

