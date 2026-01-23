Meenagh names Derry team to face Meath

Derry manager Ciarán Meenagh has named his team for Saturday’s National Football League Division 2 opener against Meath at Croke Park.
There are three changes from the team that started their McKenna Cup Final defeat to Donegal a fortnight ago.
Sleacht Néill pair Brendan Rogers and Shane McGuigan are in line for their first games of the season with goalkeeper Ryan Scullion also returning.
Mark Doherty, Conor McAteer and Shea McGuckin are the players who have lost their place.
The full squad for tomorrow’s game, which is the first of a double-header at GAA HQ along with Dublin’s meeting with Donegal, is listed below:
Starting 15:
1 Ryan Scullion
2 Conor McCluskey
3 Paudi McGrogan
4 Diarmuid Baker
5 Conor Doherty
6 Gareth McKinless
7 Shea Downey
8 Conor Glass
9 Brendan Rogers
10 Ethan Doherty
11 Niall Toner
12Paul Cassidy
13 Lachlan Murray
14 Shane McGuigan
15 Niall Loughlin
Substitutes:
Shea McGuckin
Ruairí Forbes
Patrick McGurk
Mark Doherty
Conor McAteer
Matthew Downey
Jack Doherty
Ruairí Ó Mianáin
Conall Higgins
Sean Kearney
Sean Young