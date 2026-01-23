Meenagh names Derry team to face Meath

Derry manager Ciarán Meenagh has named his team for Saturday’s National Football League Division 2 opener against Meath at Croke Park.

There are three changes from the team that started their McKenna Cup Final defeat to Donegal a fortnight ago.

Sleacht Néill pair Brendan Rogers and Shane McGuigan are in line for their first games of the season with goalkeeper Ryan Scullion also returning.

Mark Doherty, Conor McAteer and Shea McGuckin are the players who have lost their place.

The full squad for tomorrow’s game, which is the first of a double-header at GAA HQ along with Dublin’s meeting with Donegal, is listed below:

Starting 15:

1 Ryan Scullion

2 Conor McCluskey

3 Paudi McGrogan

4 Diarmuid Baker

5 Conor Doherty

6 Gareth McKinless

7 Shea Downey

8 Conor Glass

9 Brendan Rogers

10 Ethan Doherty

11 Niall Toner

12Paul Cassidy

13 Lachlan Murray

14 Shane McGuigan

15 Niall Loughlin

Substitutes:

Shea McGuckin

Ruairí Forbes

Patrick McGurk

Mark Doherty

Conor McAteer

Matthew Downey

Jack Doherty

Ruairí Ó Mianáin

Conall Higgins

Sean Kearney

Sean Young