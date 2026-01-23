Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
O’Hare, Gallagher & Malone named in line up for Croke Park

Donegal Manager Jim McGuinness has named a strong side with a few new faces for the National Football League opener against Dublin on Saturday evening.

There will be three league debuts in the side which is captain by Peader Mogan. Having impressed in the Dr McKenna, Naomh Columba’s Paul O’Hare and Naomh Conaill duo Kieran Gallagher and  Shea Malone get the nod in the first 15.

Seven of the side which line out in last years All Ireland Final are named to start – Caolan McColgan, Brendan McCole, Caolan McGonagle, Peader Mogan, Shane O’Donnell, Ciaran Moore and Conor O’Donnell.

Oisin Kelly & Brendan Devenney will have full match commentary from Croke Park on Saturday in association with Highland Motors.

Donegal panel to play Dublin:

1 Gavin Mulreany
2 Caolan McColgan, 3 Brendan McCole, 4 Paul O’Hare
5 Domhnall MacGiolla Bhríde, 6 Caolan McGonagle, 7 Peadar Mogan (c)
8 Hugh McFadden, 9 Jason McGee,
10 Dáire Ó Baoill, 11 Shane O’ Donnell, 12 Ciarán Moore
13 Conor O’ Donnell, 14 Kieran Gallagher, 15 Shea Malone.

16 Padraig MacGiolla Bhríde, 17 Eoghan Bán Gallagher, 18 Ultan Doherty,
19 Finnbarr Roarty, 20 Ryan McHugh, 21 Mark Curran, 22 Turlough Carr,
23 Kevin Muldoon, 24 Conor McCahill, 25 Michael Langan, 26 Eoin McGeehin.

