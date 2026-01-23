Overnight water restrictions to remain in place for Lough Mourne Public Water Supply

Overnight water restrictions will remain in place for customers on the Lough Mourne Public Water Supply.
The measures are necessary while work continues to stabilise supplies and replenish local reservoirs.
Uisce Éireann say they understand how disruptive the restrictions can be and regret the inconvenience caused. The restrictions will operate nightly from 10:00pm to 8:00am the following morning, to ensure adequate daytime supply for homes and businesses.
Customers in the Twin Towns, Crossroads, Convoy, Lifford, and Rossgier areas may experience low pressure or interruptions during these hours.
Ongoing low reservoir levels, driven by higher-than-normal demand and bursts on the network, mean restrictions must remain in place to protect daytime service for the wider community.
Operations crews are active across the water supply zone, locating and repairing leaks and managing the network as efficiently as possible.
WATER SAVING TIPS
At Home:
- Take a shorter shower
- Fix dripping taps or leaking toilets in your home
- When brushing your teeth or shaving, turn off the tap and save up to 6 litres of water per minute
- Report any external leaks to Uisce Éireann at 1800 278 278. No leak fixes itself and every leak gets progressively worse. The escaping water can weaken the ground or cause slippery footpaths and roads. The leaking water reduces the supply pressure for adjacent properties. What looks like a small leak at the surface can be using the equivalent to 20-30 households.
On the Farm
- Fix troughs – Watch out for overflowing drinking troughs as they can waste significant amounts of water. Adjust the ball valves to lower the float or replace faulty parts.
- Dry cleaning: Save water when cleaning the yard by using dry-cleaning techniques. Use scrapers and brushes to remove solid waste from yards and pens before hosing. You can also use a small amount of water (e.g. one bucket) to pre-soak waste before cleaning.
- Clean plate cooler water: If you own a dairy farm, you can divert clean plate cooler water to a tank and use it for parlour washing.
- Consider Rainwater Harvesting – rain from the roofs of farm buildings can be used for a variety of activities such as washing down yards. Consider the level of rainwater quality required for specific water uses on the farm (e.g., plant nurseries and field irrigation) and the surfaces and contamination risks before you consider installing appropriate rain water harvesting, treatment (filtration and UV) and storage systems.
- Take action to protect water sources: Avoid contamination of surface waters by reducing or eliminating access to livestock by fencing off watercourses. Pollution containing animal faeces can affect the water environment, nutrients and soil. Destroyed bankside vegetation can also contribute to flooding.
- There are lots more water saving tips for farmers on our website at https://www.water.ie/
conservation/business/take- action/agriculture/
- Uisce Éireann, as one of the leading water utilities in this space, has a first-of-its-kind dedicated water stewardship programme where we work with businesses to help them understand and reduce their water use. Find out more at water.ie/businessconserve with advice for a range of industries including hospitality, manufacturing, agriculture and small businesses.