Overnight water restrictions to remain in place for Lough Mourne Public Water Supply

Overnight water restrictions will remain in place for customers on the Lough Mourne Public Water Supply.

The measures are necessary while work continues to stabilise supplies and replenish local reservoirs.

Uisce Éireann say they understand how disruptive the restrictions can be and regret the inconvenience caused. The restrictions will operate nightly from 10:00pm to 8:00am the following morning, to ensure adequate daytime supply for homes and businesses.

Customers in the Twin Towns, Crossroads, Convoy, Lifford, and Rossgier areas may experience low pressure or interruptions during these hours.

Ongoing low reservoir levels, driven by higher-than-normal demand and bursts on the network, mean restrictions must remain in place to protect daytime service for the wider community.

Operations crews are active across the water supply zone, locating and repairing leaks and managing the network as efficiently as possible.

WATER SAVING TIPS

At Home:

Take a shorter shower

Fix dripping taps or leaking toilets in your home

When brushing your teeth or shaving, turn off the tap and save up to 6 litres of water per minute

Report any external leaks to Uisce Éireann at 1800 278 278. No leak fixes itself and every leak gets progressively worse. The escaping water can weaken the ground or cause slippery footpaths and roads. The leaking water reduces the supply pressure for adjacent properties. What looks like a small leak at the surface can be using the equivalent to 20-30 households.

On the Farm