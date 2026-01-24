Finn Harps announce three new signings

Finn Harps announced three new signings yesterday evening.

In what was the first signing of 2026, the club announced the signing of Portuguese winger Bernardo Monteiro.

Then, just hours later, the news came that two others would be joining Monteiro as new additions to Kevin McHugh’s squad for the upcoming SSE Airtricity League First Division campaign.

French defender Alex Fanle signed on the dotted line for Kevin McHugh’s side after a successful trial period, while Swiss underage international Perrault Tokam was then revealed as the third signing of an eventful evening.

On the pitch, Harps began their training camp in Bolton with a 5-0 victory over Wigan Athletic’s U23 team – Shaunie Bradley, Joel Bradley-Walsh, Max Johnston, Adam McDaid and Odhran McHugh got the goals.

Finn Harps begin their league season with a trip to Athlone Town on February 13th.