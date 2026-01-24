Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Finn Harps announce three new signings

Portuguese winger Bernardo Monteiro is now a Finn Harps player

Finn Harps announced three new signings yesterday evening.

In what was the first signing of 2026, the club announced the signing of Portuguese winger Bernardo Monteiro.

Then, just hours later, the news came that two others would be joining Monteiro as new additions to Kevin McHugh’s squad for the upcoming SSE Airtricity League First Division campaign.

French defender Alex Fanle signed on the dotted line for Kevin McHugh’s side after a successful trial period, while Swiss underage international Perrault Tokam was then revealed as the third signing of an eventful evening.

On the pitch, Harps began their training camp in Bolton with a 5-0 victory over Wigan Athletic’s U23 team – Shaunie Bradley, Joel Bradley-Walsh, Max Johnston, Adam McDaid and Odhran McHugh got the goals.

Finn Harps begin their league season with a trip to Athlone Town on February 13th.

French defender Alex Fanle signing for Finn Harps
Swiss underage international Perrault Tokam with his new manager Kevin McHugh
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Candle
News, Top Stories

Journalist and broadcaster Paddy Clancy dies aged 82

24 January 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Searches continuing in the investigation of Wayne Reid’s murder

24 January 2026
farm famers (1)
News, Audio

Bluetongue detected in animal in Wexford

24 January 2026
bloody-sunday
News

Board game based on The Troubles described as ‘crass’ and ‘insensitive’

24 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Candle
News, Top Stories

Journalist and broadcaster Paddy Clancy dies aged 82

24 January 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Searches continuing in the investigation of Wayne Reid’s murder

24 January 2026
farm famers (1)
News, Audio

Bluetongue detected in animal in Wexford

24 January 2026
bloody-sunday
News

Board game based on The Troubles described as ‘crass’ and ‘insensitive’

24 January 2026
dromore-footbridge
News, Top Stories

Dromore Killygordon footbridge closed due to structural issues

24 January 2026
Dog Fouling
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dog fouling becoming an issue in Moville – Farren

24 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube