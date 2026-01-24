Rugby: Limavady come from behind to run our comfortable winners over Letterkenny

League-leaders Limavady overturned a 14-12 half-time deficit to earn a 31-14 victory over Letterkenny in Ulster Championship 2 at The Dave Gallaher Grounds this afternoon.
Alex McDonald was live at full time for Highland Radio Sport…
League-leaders Limavady overturned a 14-12 half-time deficit to earn a 31-14 victory over Letterkenny in Ulster Championship 2 at The Dave Gallaher Grounds this afternoon.
Alex McDonald was live at full time for Highland Radio Sport…
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland