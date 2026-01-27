Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
ATU top group ahead of Trench Cup semi final

ATU Donegal Men’s Gaelic Footballers

ATU Donegal advanced to the Trench Cup semi finals as group winners on Tuesday evening thanks to a 3-21 to 1-11 win over SETU Carlow at Darvar in Louth.

They secured top spot with their third win on the bounce help by goals from Paddy McElwee, Bailey McBride and
Sean Breen.

Shea Malone, Luke McGlynn and Odhran Doherty all hit two pointers while Jack Gallagher, Shane Callaghan, Oisin Caulfield and
Kieran O’Kane also chipped in with scores.

Next week In the semi-final Maxi Curran’s side play Mary Immaculate Limerick who finished runners up in their group.

The other Trench Cup semi final will see Trinity College against Carlow.

Missing woman located safe and well

27 January 2026
Children’s Minister urged to address need for a DCB scheme for childcare facilities

27 January 2026
News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday January 27th

27 January 2026
17 roads to be gritted in Donegal tomorrow morning.

27 January 2026
