ATU top group ahead of Trench Cup semi final

ATU Donegal advanced to the Trench Cup semi finals as group winners on Tuesday evening thanks to a 3-21 to 1-11 win over SETU Carlow at Darvar in Louth.

They secured top spot with their third win on the bounce help by goals from Paddy McElwee, Bailey McBride and

Sean Breen.

Shea Malone, Luke McGlynn and Odhran Doherty all hit two pointers while Jack Gallagher, Shane Callaghan, Oisin Caulfield and

Kieran O’Kane also chipped in with scores.

Next week In the semi-final Maxi Curran’s side play Mary Immaculate Limerick who finished runners up in their group.

The other Trench Cup semi final will see Trinity College against Carlow.