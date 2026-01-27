Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Industrial action for CMPs in voluntary hospitals may begin Friday

Fórsa has said industrial action by clinical measurement physiologists (CMPs), working in HSE and voluntary hospitals, will get underway on Friday (30th January) unless agreement can be reached at talks scheduled to take place at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) tomorrow (Wednesday).

Unless the parties secure an agreement at the WRC, CMPs will begin a work-to-rule on Friday (30th January), strictly adhering to their contracted hours and duties.

It is likely that if industrial action was to take place it would impact facilities in Donegal.

Emergency services will be maintained, and patient safety will remain paramount. However, Fórsa warned that if no agreement is reached, the action will affect the timely provision of diagnostic information, with knock-on consequences for clinical decisions and individual treatment plans.

The union, which represents just over 350 CMPs nationwide, said the dispute could be readily resolved through constructive engagement and a commitment by the HSE to properly recognise their concerns, which include the completion and implementation of a joint workforce review, and a stop to the expensive outsourcing of CMP services in public health.

The union said a staffing agreement for chronic disease hubs, where CMPs are based, is also essential.

