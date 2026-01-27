Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
McLaughlin hits put at SF’s stewardship of the NI economy

Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin says Sinn Fein need to do more to boost the economy in Northern Ireland.

Speaking on a Sinn Fein motion noting the ESRI’s report Assessing Economic Trends on the Island of Ireland, the SDLP Economy Spokeserson welcomed the motion and the report, but said progress on developing the All Island Economy is not fast enough.

Conversely, DUP and UUP MLAs voted against the motion, claiming the motion was about promoting constitutional change rather than supporting the Northern Ireland economy.

Sinead McLaughlin told the Assembly that regional balance is widening rather than lessening under Sinn Fein’s stewardship of the economy…….

 

You can listen to Sinead McLaughlin’s full contribution here –

Advertisement

