Guests urged to arrive early for Donegal Sports Star Awards on Friday

Nominees, family, friends, and all guests attending the Donegal Sports Star Awards on Friday night, January 30, are encouraged to get there in good time for the beginning of the awards, as final preparations are being made.

The 50th anniversary of the awards takes place in the Mount Errigal Hotel, with the awards due to take place at 7pm sharp.

Guests are requested to come early, as over 600 will be in attendance and are asked to be seated for 6.45pm, with doors opening from 5.30pm.

Donegal Sports Star Awards Chairperson Grace Boyle says it’s important that those attending leave plenty of time for their journey as traffic around Letterkenny is expected to be busy on Friday evening, especially with roadworks on the Ballyraine Road outside the hotel.

Parking will also be limited at the Hotel, but there will be additional car parking available across the road from the hotel.

“The most important thing is that all those attending are safe on the roads. So leave plenty of time for your journey is my message. Everyone is asked to be in the hotel for 6.30pm.

“People should be seated before 7pm sharp, as the first awards will be presented from that time.

“It’s a huge undertaking for the hotel staff in terms of service so it’s important that we stick to this schedule,” Ms Boyle said.

The Committee is also asking that anyone who has purchased tickets and are not now able to attend to please return them to the Mount Errigal Hotel as soon as possible. That will allow the Committee to redistribute those tickets to meet demand.

Former Republic of Ireland manager Brian Kerr will be the special guest for the banquet, where the exclusive sponsor once again is Donegal County Council. There are 135 nominees in 37 categories.

Just three people know they are getting awards – Caitriona Jennings (International Recognition), Niamh McLaughlin (Brendan McDaid Memorial Special Achievement) and Eamonn Harvey, who will become the 50th inductee into the Hall of Fame.