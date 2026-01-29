The stage is set for 50th Donegal Sports Star Awards – Declan Kerr looks ahead to Friday night’s award ceremony

The 50th edition of The Donegal Sports Star Awards will take place tomorrow evening at The Mount Errigal Hotel.

It’s a night where all the outstanding athletes from the county are recognised for their success throughout the past 12 months.

Over 600 people are expected to attend tomorrow’s awards ceremony in Letterkenny.

Declan Kerr, one of the event’s chief organisers, spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher on The Score this week.

Mark began by asking Declan if the preparations had all gone according to plan…