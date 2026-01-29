Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

The stage is set for 50th Donegal Sports Star Awards – Declan Kerr looks ahead to Friday night’s award ceremony

Declan Kerr

The 50th edition of The Donegal Sports Star Awards will take place tomorrow evening at The Mount Errigal Hotel.

It’s a night where all the outstanding athletes from the county are recognised for their success throughout the past 12 months.

Over 600 people are expected to attend tomorrow’s awards ceremony in Letterkenny.

Declan Kerr, one of the event’s chief organisers, spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher on The Score this week.

Mark began by asking Declan if the preparations had all gone according to plan…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday January 29th

29 January 2026
Source: @jamie.ee.od on Instagram
News

Record €544 million invested in Ireland’s screen industry last year

29 January 2026
roadworks
News, Top Stories

£680,000 resurfacing works to begin on Strand Road in Derry

29 January 2026
police
News, Top Stories

Organised Crime Branch conducts searches in Creggan

29 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday January 29th

29 January 2026
Source: @jamie.ee.od on Instagram
News

Record €544 million invested in Ireland’s screen industry last year

29 January 2026
roadworks
News, Top Stories

£680,000 resurfacing works to begin on Strand Road in Derry

29 January 2026
police
News, Top Stories

Organised Crime Branch conducts searches in Creggan

29 January 2026
Screenshot 2026-01-29 143247
News

Emergency drainage works may cause delays and diversions in Burnfoot

29 January 2026
Catherina Gunne
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai launch road safety campaign for St Bridget’s holiday weekend

29 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube